Is Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Still A Buy After A -5.49% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.82% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $6.53, that puts it down -110.65 from that peak though still a striking 35.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $423.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) registered a -2.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.82% in intraday trading to $3.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.49%, and it has moved by 7.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.73%. The short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 7.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares have gone up 6.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.63% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.80% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.09 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.11 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.50% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.96%. While earnings are projected to return 78.78% in 2024, the next five years will return -7.95% per annum.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems, Inc. insiders own 8.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.63%, with the float percentage being 78.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.64 million shares (or 15.09% of all shares), a total value of $90.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.98 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $17.53 million.