Is Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CETY)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.00% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the CETY share is $4.30, that puts it down -165.43 from that peak though still a striking 72.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $60.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 785.24K shares over the past three months.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CETY) trade information

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) registered a 20.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.00% in intraday trading to $1.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.95%, and it has moved by 140.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.18%. The short interest in Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CETY) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

CETY Dividends

Clean Energy Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CETY)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Technologies Inc insiders own 67.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 1.46%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 74311.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39950.0 shares, is of Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $69912.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 26644.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41031.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19700.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $34475.0.