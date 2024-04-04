Is Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Still A Buy After sinking -8.77% Last Week?

During the recent session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.30% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CDIO share is $3.80, that puts it down -204.0 from that peak though still a striking 86.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $25.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 799.61K shares over the past three months.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) registered a 3.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.30% in intraday trading to $1.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.77%, and it has moved by -20.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.69%. The short interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) shares have gone up 316.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then jump 59.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16,605.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560k by the end of Jun 2024.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc insiders own 18.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.85%, with the float percentage being 9.58%. Prelude Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75483.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $89824.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 64022.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76186.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38118.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $56795.0.