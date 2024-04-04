Is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -5.61% YTD?

During the recent session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares were 2.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BBAI share is $4.80, that puts it down -137.62 from that peak though still a striking 42.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $318.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.03 million shares over the past three months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $2.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.05%, and it has moved by -46.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.46%. The short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) is 14.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) shares have gone up 48.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.50% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.40% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.74 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.95 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.15 million and $38.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc insiders own 59.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.90%, with the float percentage being 12.15%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 4.81% of all shares), a total value of $17.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.68 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 1.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 million.