Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN)’s 11.18% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares were 7.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.38% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the IREN share is $9.69, that puts it down -62.31 from that peak though still a striking 54.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $644.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.32 million shares over the past three months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) registered a 7.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.38% in intraday trading to $5.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.18%, and it has moved by 17.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.34%. The short interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iris Energy Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares have gone up 83.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.55% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Ltd insiders own 11.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.88%, with the float percentage being 24.79%. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $12.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $2.26 million.