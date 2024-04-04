Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY)

During the last session, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.18% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AGFY share is $9.00, that puts it down -2207.69 from that peak though still a striking 12.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Agrify Corp (AGFY) registered a 9.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.18% in intraday trading to $0.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by -17.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.60%. The short interest in Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.64 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.05 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% and then drop by -46.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -208.26%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corp insiders own 45.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.89%, with the float percentage being 1.63%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $65940.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28700.0 shares, is of AXS Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5407.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agrify Corp (AGFY) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF owns about 26368.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4751.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9456.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1781.0.