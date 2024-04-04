Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) At $8.27 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.58% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the NOTV share is $11.42, that puts it down -38.09 from that peak though still a striking 80.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $213.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.12K shares over the past three months.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) registered a -12.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.58% in intraday trading to $8.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.35%, and it has moved by 3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.68%. The short interest in Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inotiv Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inotiv Inc (NOTV) shares have gone up 216.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 157.14% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.50% this quarter and then drop -214.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $135.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.32 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -184.24%. While earnings are projected to return 89.76% in 2024.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc insiders own 10.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.98%, with the float percentage being 22.39%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.66 million shares (or 6.44% of all shares), a total value of $7.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inotiv Inc (NOTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 million.