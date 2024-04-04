Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $45.58, that puts it down -46.18 from that peak though still a striking 54.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $31.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.80%, and it has moved by -10.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.03%. The short interest in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 9.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.93 day(s) to cover.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunovant Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares have gone down -9.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.09% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.50% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -3.43% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.69% per annum.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc insiders own 55.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.64%, with the float percentage being 107.05%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 4.19% of all shares), a total value of $103.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.42 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, Lp’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $102.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $43.4 million.