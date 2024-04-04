How Will Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) Look After It Drops -2371.43% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. The 52-week high for the PEGY share is $1.73, that puts it down -2371.43 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.89 million shares over the past three months.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $0.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.45%, and it has moved by -15.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.36%. The short interest in Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pineapple Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) shares have gone down -92.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.36% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

PEGY Dividends

Pineapple Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s Major holders

Pineapple Energy Inc insiders own 5.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.20%, with the float percentage being 1.28%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44970.0, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $61608.0.