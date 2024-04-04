Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV): Can A Stock That’s Up 41.63% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the SUPV share is $6.21, that puts it down -8.0 from that peak though still a striking 69.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $454.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.31% in intraday trading to $5.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.95%, and it has moved by 31.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.56%. The short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares have gone up 169.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.16% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then drop -70.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.51%. While earnings are projected to return -35.86% in 2024.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR insiders own 20.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.72%, with the float percentage being 10.97%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $4.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.