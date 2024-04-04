Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Has Been Falling -83.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s traded shares were 3.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GWAV share is $1.12, that puts it down -600.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) registered a 5.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.44% in intraday trading to $0.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.51%, and it has moved by -75.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.11%. The short interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) is 77060.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc insiders own 49.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.37%, with the float percentage being 38.66%. Arena Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 29.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60000.0 shares, is of Truist Financial Corp’s that is approximately 1.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45660.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 38204.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29799.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12936.0, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $9844.0.