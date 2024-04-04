Golden Minerals Co (AMEX: AUMN) Are Up 55.17%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.50% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AUMN share is $7.00, that puts it down -1106.9 from that peak though still a striking 55.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $8.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 241.07K shares over the past three months.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) registered a 19.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.50% in intraday trading to $0.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 88.79%, and it has moved by 44.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.65%. The short interest in Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Minerals Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) shares have gone down -5.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.04% against 17.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.36 million and $4.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -53.10% and then drop by -93.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -120.57%. While earnings are projected to return 62.04% in 2024.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Co insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.30%, with the float percentage being 17.36%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.