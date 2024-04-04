Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 12.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.74% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $2.48, that puts it down -476.74 from that peak though still a striking 44.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $31.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.76 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) registered a 3.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.74% in intraday trading to $0.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.30%, and it has moved by 41.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.83%. The short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 3.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Ltd insiders own 11.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.03%, with the float percentage being 3.42%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 0.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73535.0.