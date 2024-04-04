Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Has Gained 30.95% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.28% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $10.57, that puts it down -47.83 from that peak though still a striking 55.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) registered a -4.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.28% in intraday trading to $7.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.41%, and it has moved by -6.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.34%. The short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 11.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.49 day(s) to cover.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) shares have gone up 56.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 291.67% against -2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -48.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $854.13 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 244.61% in 2024.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.71%, with the float percentage being 103.34%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 81.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.18 million shares, is of U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 5.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $17.76 million.