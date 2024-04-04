For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. The 52-week high for the BIOL share is $47.10, that puts it down -26066.67 from that peak though still a striking 27.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.44 million shares over the past three months.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Biolase Inc (BIOL) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.39%, and it has moved by 25.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.35%. The short interest in Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.10% this quarter and then jump 99.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.09 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.47 million and $14.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.50% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.23%. While earnings are projected to return 98.91% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Biolase Inc insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.24%, with the float percentage being 8.27%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14205.0 shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12078.0 shares, is of Zhang Financial LLC’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22465.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biolase Inc (BIOL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 926.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6546.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 292.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $2379.0.