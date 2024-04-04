Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Is Worth Evaluating At $25.33

During the last session, Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares were 4.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the FL share is $42.79, that puts it down -68.93 from that peak though still a striking 41.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.84. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.84 million shares over the past three months.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information

Foot Locker Inc (FL) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.46% in intraday trading to $25.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -25.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.18%. The short interest in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is 11.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Foot Locker Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foot Locker Inc (FL) shares have gone up 38.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.86% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -81.40% this quarter and then drop -125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.89 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 9.38% in 2024.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Foot Locker Inc is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Foot Locker Inc insiders own 1.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.33%, with the float percentage being 110.42%. Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.47 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $310.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.42 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $309.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foot Locker Inc (FL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.42 million, or about 4.69% of the stock, which is worth about $118.7 million.