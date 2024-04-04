Following Its 52-Week Low, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’S Share Price Rose 33.83% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 31.78%

During the last session, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 22.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $118.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$3.84. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $123.74, that puts it down -4.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $78.73. The company’s market capitalization is $218.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.59 million shares over the past three months.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Walt Disney Co (DIS) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $118.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by 4.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.83%. The short interest in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 18.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Walt Disney Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares have gone up 45.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.87% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.20% this quarter and then jump 24.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.06 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.29 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.23%. While earnings are projected to return 24.71% in 2024, the next five years will return 18.29% per annum.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Walt Disney Co insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.51%, with the float percentage being 67.55%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,832 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 148.89 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $13.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 56.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.51 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 billion.