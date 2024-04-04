eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR): Can A Stock That’s Down -71.33% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s traded shares were 6.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -79.66% or -$13.12. The 52-week high for the EFTR share is $37.00, that puts it down -1004.48 from that peak though still a striking -154.93% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.54. The company’s market capitalization is $12.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 161.71K shares over the past three months.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) registered a -79.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -79.66% in intraday trading to $3.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -75.09%, and it has moved by -78.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.83%. The short interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) shares have gone down -74.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.76% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.00% this quarter and then jump 60.70% in the quarter after that. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.64%. While earnings are projected to return 72.79% in 2024.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.57%, with the float percentage being 18.25%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $5.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 94449.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $78411.0.