During The Past Six Months, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC) Shares Took An 128.78% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.61% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the IGC share is $0.65, that puts it up 18.75 from that peak though still a striking 68.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $52.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.08K shares over the past three months.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) registered a 24.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.61% in intraday trading to $0.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 96.31%, and it has moved by 138.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.71%. The short interest in IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620k by the end of Jun 2024. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.91%.

IGC Dividends

IGC Pharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

IGC Pharma Inc insiders own 20.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.71%, with the float percentage being 4.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 1.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $51067.0.