Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) After A 16.42% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.09% or $2.11. The 52-week high for the TGS share is $15.77, that puts it up 7.72 from that peak though still a striking 44.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 220.17K shares over the past three months.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS) trade information

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) registered a 14.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.09% in intraday trading to $17.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.42%, and it has moved by 25.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.89%. The short interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) shares have gone up 70.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -88.33% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -95.60% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $218 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.54%. While earnings are projected to return 450.00% in 2024.

TGS Dividends

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE:TGS)’s Major holders

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.25%, with the float percentage being 7.25%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 2.17% of all shares), a total value of $23.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.63 million shares, is of Vr Advisory Services Ltd’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21890.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.