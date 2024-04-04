Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) Received An -21.03% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DBI share is $13.44, that puts it down -33.07 from that peak though still a striking 39.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.14. The company’s market capitalization is $574.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $10.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.98%, and it has moved by -2.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.56%. The short interest in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) is 10.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Designer Brands Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Designer Brands Inc (DBI) shares have gone down -21.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.24% against 7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $739.29 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $805.32 million by the end of Jul 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 13.23% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.68% per annum.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Designer Brands Inc is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Designer Brands Inc insiders own 18.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.67%, with the float percentage being 127.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.22 million shares (or 16.30% of all shares), a total value of $82.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Designer Brands Inc (DBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 3.66% of the stock, which is worth about $18.35 million.