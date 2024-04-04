Could Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.64% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the TERN share is $14.04, that puts it down -134.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $387.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 863.06K shares over the past three months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) registered a -9.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.64% in intraday trading to $6.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.60%, and it has moved by -19.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.32%. The short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) shares have gone up 22.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.39% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.70% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.40%. While earnings are projected to return -9.26% in 2024.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.92%, with the float percentage being 114.04%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 12.48% of all shares), a total value of $66.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $10.66 million.