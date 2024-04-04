Could Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s traded shares were 5.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.11% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the GRTS share is $3.33, that puts it down -223.3 from that peak though still a striking -10.68% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $101.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) registered a -13.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.11% in intraday trading to $1.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -63.07%, and it has moved by -49.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.54%. The short interest in Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) is 8.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gritstone Bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) shares have gone down -49.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.33% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.44 million and $2.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -55.00% and then drop by -56.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.25%. While earnings are projected to return 14.69% in 2024.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Gritstone Bio Inc insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.60%, with the float percentage being 44.71%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $14.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $3.56 million.