Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Rose 38.89% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -10.99% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.18% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CCO share is $2.06, that puts it down -27.16 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $783.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) registered a 3.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.18% in intraday trading to $1.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.19%, and it has moved by -7.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.00%. The short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 23.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.89 day(s) to cover.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares have gone up 13.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.08% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -142.90% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $478.55 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560.12 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.15%. While earnings are projected to return 65.59% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.84%, with the float percentage being 102.32%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 104.87 million shares (or 21.72% of all shares), a total value of $143.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.83 million shares, is of Ares Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $76.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that PIMCO Income Fd owns about 50.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.06 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $15.15 million.