ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Has Been Falling -21.79% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 17.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.17% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $10.60, that puts it down -479.23 from that peak though still a striking 14.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $764.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.97 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) registered a 5.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $1.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.17%, and it has moved by -11.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.52%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 105.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.23 day(s) to cover.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares have gone down -61.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.96% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.73 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.09 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -149.12%. While earnings are projected to return 49.02% in 2024.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 28 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc insiders own 2.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.48%, with the float percentage being 48.74%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 480 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.84 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $227.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.55 million shares, is of Linse Capital Llc’s that is approximately 4.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $136.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.29 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $64.1 million.