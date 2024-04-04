Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Rose 38.89% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 52.49%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.73% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the CACO share is $1.45, that puts it down -101.39 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $37.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.44K shares over the past three months.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) trade information

Caravelle International Group (CACO) registered a 17.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.73% in intraday trading to $0.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.50%, and it has moved by 30.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.92%. The short interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) is 55600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

CACO Dividends

Caravelle International Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s Major holders

Caravelle International Group insiders own 87.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.22%, with the float percentage being 1.77%. ATW Spac Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41718.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $21816.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41718.0 shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21816.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 20088.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12806.0 market value.