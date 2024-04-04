Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) Given A -77.61% drop From High?

During the recent session, Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.09% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GORO share is $1.19, that puts it down -77.61 from that peak though still a striking 67.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $59.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.33K shares over the past three months.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) registered a 3.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.09% in intraday trading to $0.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 67.04%, and it has moved by 154.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.71%. The short interest in Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Resource Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares have gone up 73.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.71% against 3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.86 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.23 million and $24.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -48.90% and then drop by -32.00% in the coming quarter.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 23 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corp insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.70%, with the float percentage being 19.85%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $3.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.