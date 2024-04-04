Can You Get A Quick Recovery From BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Given A -10.0% drop From High?

During the last session, BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BCAB share is $4.07, that puts it down -10.0 from that peak though still a striking 66.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $176.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.37K shares over the past three months.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $3.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.92%, and it has moved by 33.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.06%. The short interest in BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 5.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.48 day(s) to cover.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioAtla Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioAtla Inc (BCAB) shares have gone up 126.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.19% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.40% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.09% in 2024.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

BioAtla Inc insiders own 9.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.79%, with the float percentage being 71.74%. Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.32 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $12.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.67 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioAtla Inc (BCAB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $3.31 million.