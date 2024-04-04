Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Given A -30.88% drop From High?

During the last session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s traded shares were 3.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $125.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the ARM share is $164.00, that puts it down -30.88 from that peak though still a striking 62.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.50. The company’s market capitalization is $128.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.19 million shares over the past three months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $125.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by -9.20% in 30 days. The short interest in Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 7.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $875.62 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $854.02 million by the end of Jun 2024.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Arm Holdings plc. ADR insiders own 90.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.18%, with the float percentage being 85.55%. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $19.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90000.0 shares, is of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) shares are Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF owns about 46815.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21272.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.