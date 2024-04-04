Can Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 166.63% YTD?

During the recent session, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s traded shares were 2.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.40% or -$2.15. The 52-week high for the DJT share is $79.38, that puts it down -70.12 from that peak though still a striking 73.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.09 million shares over the past three months.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) registered a -4.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.40% in intraday trading to $46.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.54%, and it has moved by 0.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 205.97%.

DJT Dividends

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. insiders own 70.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.18%, with the float percentage being 4.01%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 2.02% of all shares), a total value of $10.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Atika Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.37 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2024 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17141.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.65 million market value.