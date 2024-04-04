Can National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 35.51% YTD?

During the last session, National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.28% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the NCMI share is $6.49, that puts it down -15.69 from that peak though still a striking 77.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $544.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 612.33K shares over the past three months.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) registered a 4.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.28% in intraday trading to $5.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.35%, and it has moved by 35.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 324.68%. The short interest in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 3.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.03 day(s) to cover.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that National Cinemedia Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) shares have gone up 27.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.82% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.70% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.67 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.78 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.9 million and $64.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% and then drop by -16.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.55%. While earnings are projected to return -99.81% in 2024, the next five years will return -6.33% per annum.

NCMI Dividends

National Cinemedia Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

National Cinemedia Inc insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.98%, with the float percentage being 77.64%. Barclays Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Standard General L.P.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.32 million.