Can Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 72.32% YTD?

During the last session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares were 4.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the IOVA share is $18.33, that puts it down -30.84 from that peak though still a striking 77.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $3.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.69 million shares over the past three months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $14.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by -17.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.30%. The short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 47.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares have gone up 216.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.93% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.00% this quarter and then jump 23.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13,547.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.6 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $200k and $238k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 935.00% and then jump by 11,916.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.25%. While earnings are projected to return 30.65% in 2024.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.20%, with the float percentage being 89.70%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.4 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $143.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $119.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.59 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $46.39 million.