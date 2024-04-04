BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Is Up 11.06% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s traded shares were 1.9 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the BTSG share is $12.14, that puts it down -16.28 from that peak though still a striking 24.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $10.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.88%, and it has moved by 11.06% in 30 days. The short interest in BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) is 11.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BrightSpring Health Services Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.31 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.91%. While earnings are projected to return 140.99% in 2024.

BTSG Dividends

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s Major holders

BrightSpring Health Services Inc insiders own 21.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.66%, with the float percentage being 75.55%.