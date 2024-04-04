Boom Or Bust: Where Does Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 22.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.72% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $2.15, that puts it up 3.15 from that peak though still a striking 55.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.16 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) registered a 4.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.72% in intraday trading to $2.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.85%, and it has moved by 20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.67%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 42.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares have gone up 40.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -114.29% against 17.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 142.20% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -118.32% in 2024.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.80%, with the float percentage being 49.99%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.89 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $53.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.02 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 42.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.63 million, or about 4.12% of the stock, which is worth about $45.78 million.