Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock Dropped -41.42% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $2.96, that puts it down -3188.89 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) registered a -6.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.83% in intraday trading to $0.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.76%, and it has moved by -41.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.61%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.69 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.63 million by the end of Sep 2024.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 16 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp insiders own 12.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.99%, with the float percentage being 1.14%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1848.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $2106.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2555.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5018.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 526.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1033.0.