Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR) Has Been Rising 317.24% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.00% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BMR share is $34.94, that puts it down -477.52 from that peak though still a striking 84.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $89.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.52 million shares over the past three months.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) registered a 1.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.00% in intraday trading to $6.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.50%, and it has moved by 0.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 243.75%. The short interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

BMR Dividends

Beamr Imaging Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders

Beamr Imaging Ltd insiders own 53.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.31%, with the float percentage being 15.87%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10000.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $28200.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6000.0 shares, is of SignatureFD, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16920.0.