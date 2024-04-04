BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Is Up 59.98% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 62.43% – What To Do Now

During the last session, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.54% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $8.94, that puts it down -1.94 from that peak though still a striking 59.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 983.15K shares over the past three months.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) registered a 8.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.54% in intraday trading to $8.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.41%, and it has moved by 35.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.08%. The short interest in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BBVA Argentina ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares have gone up 113.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.91% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $494.33 million and $235.35 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.43%. While earnings are projected to return -60.19% in 2024, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

BBVA Argentina ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.03%, with the float percentage being 2.03%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $6.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.