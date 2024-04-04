As The Stock Falls By -87.30% Year-To-Date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the recent session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 4.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.82 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $0.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.56%, and it has moved by -49.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.88%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 15.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.40% this quarter and then drop -261.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.25 million by the end of Mar 2024.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 04 and April 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc insiders own 12.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.01%, with the float percentage being 3.44%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $9.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.