As The Stock Falls By -34.73% Year-To-Date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 20.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $7.95, that puts it down -122.69 from that peak though still a striking 7.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $13.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.00 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $3.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.51%, and it has moved by -14.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.08%. The short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 131.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.27 day(s) to cover.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares have gone down -17.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.38% against 25.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.2 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.66%. While earnings are projected to return -6.85% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc insiders own 84.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.05%, with the float percentage being 79.73%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 856 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.3 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $277.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $223.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 65.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $288.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.51 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $130.1 million.