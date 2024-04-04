AMWL’s -9.29% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. The 52-week high for the AMWL share is $2.73, that puts it down -259.21 from that peak though still a striking 3.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $219.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

American Well Corporation (AMWL) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $0.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.29%, and it has moved by -26.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.80%. The short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Well Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares have gone down -32.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.59% against 22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.60% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.52 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.25 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.7 million and $62.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.50% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -59.64%. While earnings are projected to return 66.91% in 2024, the next five years will return 36.80% per annum.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders own 7.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.37%, with the float percentage being 63.35%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.21 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $46.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.76 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $12.1 million.