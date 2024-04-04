Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE: AS) Shares Have Been Up About 17.24% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the last session, Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the AS share is $18.23, that puts it down -16.04 from that peak though still a striking 16.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.10. The company’s market capitalization is $7.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information

Amer Sports Inc. (AS) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $15.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.93%, and it has moved by -9.40% in 30 days. The short interest in Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) is 2.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

Amer Sports Inc. (AS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amer Sports Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $953.33 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 218.35% in 2024.

AS Dividends

Amer Sports Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s Major holders

Amer Sports Inc. insiders own 73.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.23%, with the float percentage being 53.79%.