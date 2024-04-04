AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Received An -62.94% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 21.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $54.97, that puts it down -1720.2 from that peak though still a striking -1.32% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.06. The company’s market capitalization is $796.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.99 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $3.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.80%, and it has moved by -30.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.17%. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is 36.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares have gone down -62.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.27% against 12.10.

While earnings are projected to return 16.22% in 2024.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.87%, with the float percentage being 36.01%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.04 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $195.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $52.04 million.