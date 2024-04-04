Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s Stock Is Down -87.68% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.54% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AKAN share is $2.70, that puts it down -2150.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Akanda Corp (AKAN) registered a -4.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.54% in intraday trading to $0.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.77%, and it has moved by -38.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.68%. The short interest in Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 81410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp insiders own 21.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.50%, with the float percentage being 0.63%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13997.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $10357.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13801.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10212.0.