After A -13.07% Drop In The Last Week, Does GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GDC share is $44.00, that puts it down -4531.58 from that peak though still a striking 3.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $6.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 146.76K shares over the past three months.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.51% in intraday trading to $0.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.07%, and it has moved by -51.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.97%. The short interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is 83340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

GD Culture Group Limited insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.35%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14200.0 shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $60634.0 in shares.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 590.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2896.0 market value.