Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADN) Is Decrease -83.52%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $1.13, that puts it down -527.78 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $13.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) registered a 7.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.42% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by -6.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.52%. The short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) is 3.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.00% compared to the previous financial year. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 million and $2.23 million respectively. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -578.94%. While earnings are projected to return 98.10% in 2024.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 04 and April 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc insiders own 25.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.77%, with the float percentage being 15.80%. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.46 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.