A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL)

During the last session, Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares were 17.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.55% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the HL share is $6.99, that puts it down -28.02 from that peak though still a striking 39.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.58 million shares over the past three months.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) trade information

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) registered a 8.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.55% in intraday trading to $5.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.08%, and it has moved by 39.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.65%. The short interest in Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) is 19.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hecla Mining Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hecla Mining Co. (HL) shares have gone up 50.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 20.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205.8 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.47%. While earnings are projected to return 252.60% in 2024.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hecla Mining Co. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Co. insiders own 7.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.76%, with the float percentage being 67.58%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.08 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $293.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.91 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 8.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $282.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hecla Mining Co. (HL) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 32.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.13 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $93.35 million.