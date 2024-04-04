A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM), As It Continued To Fall -60.85% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s traded shares were 12.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.18. The 52-week high for the SBFM share is $1.40, that puts it down -1172.73 from that peak though still a striking 63.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $10.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.80 million shares over the past three months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $0.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 86.49%, and it has moved by 27.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.37%. The short interest in Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 84.30% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9 million by the end of Jun 2024. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.50%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Sunshine Biopharma Inc insiders own 9.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.51%, with the float percentage being 7.19%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value.