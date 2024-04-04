A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA), As It Continued To Rise 205.01% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s traded shares were 6.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 52.33% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the MDIA share is $1.76, that puts it down -34.35 from that peak though still a striking 69.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $34.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 417.61K shares over the past three months.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA) registered a 52.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 52.33% in intraday trading to $1.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 202.89%, and it has moved by 161.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.96%. The short interest in MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 4250.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

MediaCo Holding Inc insiders own 4.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.52%, with the float percentage being 84.38%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.8 million shares (or 82.33% of all shares), a total value of $19.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33799.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39206.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 11026.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12790.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9137.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10598.0.