A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), As It Continued To Rise 68.08% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s traded shares were 19.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.56% or $10.14. The 52-week high for the DELL share is $131.06, that puts it down -1.93 from that peak though still a striking 68.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.90. The company’s market capitalization is $91.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.83 million shares over the past three months.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) registered a 8.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.56% in intraday trading to $128.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.15%, and it has moved by 5.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 219.77%. The short interest in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) is 7.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dell Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) shares have gone up 89.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.15% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.60% this quarter and then jump 4.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.65 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.1 billion by the end of Jul 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 6.23% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.81% per annum.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dell Technologies Inc is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Dell Technologies Inc insiders own 14.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.01%, with the float percentage being 78.71%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,158 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.06 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $922.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.56 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $896.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 11.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $638.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.59 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $410.81 million.