Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.43, and it changed around -$1.7 or -10.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.46, offering almost -118.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.75% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.86K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.75% year-to-date, but still up 6.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -5.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZNTL is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.07 percent over the past six months and at a 16.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.05%.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.22% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 114.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.96%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 182 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.73% of the shares, which is about 13.96 million shares worth $393.81 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.95% or 10.58 million shares worth $298.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $112.84 million, making up 5.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $107.5 million, which represents about 5.39% of the total shares outstanding.